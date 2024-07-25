Thane Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Severe Waterlogging in City, Trees Uprooted, Schools Shut (Watch Video)

Thane city is grappling with heavy rainfall, with over 200mm recorded in the last 24 hours. The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reported 187.93mm rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 24 to 8:30 AM on July 25, with an additional 26.93mm falling by 11:30 AM.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Chaos in Thane : Schools Closed, Trees Uprooted, Flooding Reported

Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation reported 187.93mm rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 24 to 8:30 AM on July 25, with an additional 26.93mm falling by 11:30 AM today pic.twitter.com/w3Azj69rA9 — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) July 25, 2024

In response to the severe weather, the Education Department has declared a holiday for all schools today due to excessive rainfall. This decision affects students from grades 1 to 12 across all educational boards and mediums. The circular instructs that if students of the morning shift have already arrived at school, principals and teachers should ensure they return home safely.

The heavy rains have led to multiple incidents of tree falls across the city:

A large tree fell near Daya Kshama Shanti building in Naupada, injuring one person. Kashinath Khambe, 53, a municipal cleaning staff, suffered minor injuries and was admitted to Godbole Hospital. A tree fell on a slum dwelling near Gyanasadhana College in Wagle Estate. Another tree fell near the Fish Market in Kopri. A tree was reported fallen near Anand Vihar Society on Mofatlal Road, Kharegaon. A tree fell on the road near Mahavir Jain Hospital in Hajuri.

Fire brigade and disaster response teams are working to clear the fallen trees.

Significant water logging has been reported in several areas: