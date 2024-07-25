Maharashtra Rains: Torrential Showers Flood Rivers and Streams in Nashik

Nashik district has experienced continuous rain showers for the third consecutive day. Since Tuesday, Trimbakeshwar recorded 100.3 mm, Surgana recorded 63 mm, and Igatpuri recorded 49 mm of rainfall. The district recorded an average of 21 mm, while the city of Nashik received 15.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

While Mumbai, Pune, Konkan, and Nagpur have received heavy rainfall, Nashik had been waiting for substantial rainfall. The recent showers have brought much-needed relief to the region. On Thursday mooring July 25, 24 large and medium water projects in the district recorded a water stock of 30.66 percent.

During the monsoon, most of the dams in the district overflow. However, this season, some dams had lower water storage levels. Compared to the previous monsoon, the water storage in the district's dams had decreased by 16 percent.

Although the rains began in June, there had not been heavy rainfall, causing acute shortages to Nashik. The Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, currently holds 49.95 percent of its capacity, and the group of dams has 41.96 percent stock.

Despite the recent rains, the water levels of most dams in the district remain low. The level of five dams has reached zero, while Bhavli Dam is 100 percent full. However, most dams have water storage levels between ten to twenty-five percent.

Meanwhile, the continuous rain has brought relief to the farmers, rejuvenating the Kharif crop. However, the drought-affected talukas of Yeola, Nandgaon, and Malegaon have not yet received satisfactory rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for the Ghats in the next 24 hours. Over the last two days, the city has seen continuous rainfall throughout the day.

Current water storage levels in various dams are as follows: Gangapur - 49.95%, Kashyapi - 23.54%, Gautami Godavari - 49.30%, Alandi - 11.89%, Palkhed - 24.35%, Karanjvan - 5.59%, Waghad - 22.37%, Darna - 81.37%, Bhavali - 100%, Mukne - 27.78%, Valdevi - 46.87%, Kadwa - 81.58%, Nandur Madhyameshwar - 100%, Chankapur - 14.30%.