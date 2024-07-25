Akola: Shivshahi Bus Carrying 44 Passengers Onboard Catches Fire Near Ridhora (Watch Video)

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus carrying 44 passengers caught fire Thursday afternoon near Ridhora, but all occupants escaped unharmed thanks to the quick actions of the driver.

The Shivshahi bus, en route from Shegaon to Akola, was engulfed in flames after smoke was seen coming from the engine compartment near Hotel Tushar. Driver P.N. Dongre immediately pulled over and evacuated passengers before attempting to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

The bus, registered as MH 09 EM 1792 and belonging to the Akola No. 2 depot, was completely destroyed by the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause.