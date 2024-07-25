Rohit Sharma and Family Return to Mumbai Ahead of IND vs SL Series (Watch Video)

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma returned to Mumbai on Thursday after a brief vacation in the United States. The right-handed batter, who led India to a T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last month, enjoyed some downtime before resuming his cricketing duties.

Sharma will be back in action when India faces Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting Friday in Colombo. The series marks the beginning of a new era for the Indian team under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Rohit, along with fellow veterans Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, has been included in the ODI squad. Despite retiring from T20 cricket, Sharma will continue to lead the team in the 50-over format.

Gambhir expressed optimism about Sharma and Kohli’s continued contributions to the team, saying they still have plenty of cricket left in them. The coach said that the importance of fitness for both players as they look to potentially play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India’s ODI Squad for Sri Lanka Series:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana.