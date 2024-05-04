IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify for Playoffs After Defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2024 Qualification Scenarios: The Mumbai Indians' hopes for a spot in the 2024 IPL playoffs dwindled further after a 24-run defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 51 at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Electing to bowl first, Mumbai (6-11) got off to a strong start thanks to Nuwan Thushara's early burst, which reduced KKR (57-5) to a precarious position. However, the fifties from Venkatesh Iyer (70) and Manish Pandey (42) helped Kolkata recover and post a competitive 169. In reply, Mumbai's batting faltered. Despite a valiant 56 from Suryakumar Yadav, they were bundled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. The loss marked their eighth defeat in 11 matches.

Read Also | MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Break 12-Year Drought at Wankhede, Defeat Mumbai Indians by 24 Runs

Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for playoffs?

With only six points from their completed matches, Mumbai's path to the playoffs is mathematically at 0.0006%. Even if they win their remaining fixtures, their maximum achievable points total would be 12, which is unlikely to be sufficient for qualification. Historically, the minimum points needed for a playoff berth in the 10-team IPL format has been 16 in the past two seasons.

With this Loss, Mumbai Indians qualification chance for IPL 2024 Playoffs is 0.0006% 😳 #MIvsKKRpic.twitter.com/wo8BdPn53a — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) May 3, 2024

Points Table After MI vs KKR Match:

Teams Mat Won Lost Points NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 16 0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 7 3 14 1.098 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 12 0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 12 0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 10 0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 10 -0.442 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 8 -1.113 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 6 -0.356 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 6 -0.4

Mumbai Indians' Remaining Matches: