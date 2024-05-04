IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify for Playoffs After Defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2024 Qualification Scenarios: The Mumbai Indians' hopes for a spot in the 2024 IPL playoffs dwindled further after ...

Published: May 4, 2024

IPL 2024 Qualification Scenarios: The Mumbai Indians' hopes for a spot in the 2024 IPL playoffs dwindled further after a 24-run defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 51 at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Electing to bowl first, Mumbai (6-11) got off to a strong start thanks to Nuwan Thushara's early burst, which reduced KKR (57-5) to a precarious position. However, the fifties from Venkatesh Iyer (70) and Manish Pandey (42) helped Kolkata recover and post a competitive 169. In reply, Mumbai's batting faltered. Despite a valiant 56 from Suryakumar Yadav, they were bundled out for 145 in 18.5 overs. The loss marked their eighth defeat in 11 matches.

Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for playoffs?

With only six points from their completed matches, Mumbai's path to the playoffs is mathematically at 0.0006%. Even if they win their remaining fixtures, their maximum achievable points total would be 12, which is unlikely to be sufficient for qualification. Historically, the minimum points needed for a playoff berth in the 10-team IPL format has been 16 in the past two seasons.

Points Table After MI vs KKR Match:

TeamsMatWonLostPointsNRR
Rajasthan Royals1082160.622
Kolkata Knight Riders1073141.098
Lucknow Super Giants1064120.094
Sunrisers Hyderabad1064120.072
Chennai Super Kings1055100.627
Delhi Capitals115610-0.442
Punjab Kings10468-0.062
Gujarat Titans10468-1.113
Mumbai Indians11386-0.356
Royal Challengers Bengaluru10376-0.4

Mumbai Indians' Remaining Matches:

  • May 6 vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Wankhede Stadium)
  • May 11 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Eden Gardens)
  • May 17 vs. Lucknow Super Giants (Wankhede Stadium)
