ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Warm-up Matches Schedule Announced, Check Details Here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the schedule for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches. The 16 matches will be played from May 27 to June 1 across the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.

Four venues will host the warm-up contests: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen's Park Oval, and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

A total of 17 teams will participate in the warm-up games, including South Africa, who will play an intra-squad match on May 29 in Florida. These matches will be played as 20-over contests but will not hold official T20 International status. This allows teams to experiment with their full 15-player squads.

In a change from previous tournaments, teams can now play up to two warm-up matches depending on their arrival schedule.

The only match open to the public will be the West Indies versus Australia contest at Queen's Park Oval on Thursday, May 30. Tickets go on sale today, May 16, and can be purchased online at tickets.t20worldcup.com or at the National Cricket Centre and Queen's Park Oval box offices.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up Fixtures (All Times Local):