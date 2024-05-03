MI vs KKR, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Wins Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

This follows a string of underwhelming performances for Mumbai Indians this season. Despite having five matches remaining, their playoff qualification seems unlikely. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, sit comfortably in second place with six wins from nine games and a strong chance of reaching the playoffs.

Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara