WPL 2023: UP Warriorz opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in match number 5 of the Women's Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Delhi have fielded the same playing XI as their previous match, while UP have made one change by brining in Shabnim Ismail in place of Grace Harris. Both the team's have made a winning start to the campaign and will hope to maintain the run.

Delhi had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively in their previous encounter, while UP cliched a thrilling three-wicket against Gujarat Giants. The focus will be on Shafali Verma and Lanning, who had got Delhi off to a strong start in the previous encounter. Apart from the duo, Delhi boast of a star studded line-up, including India star Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav.