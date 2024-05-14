IPL 2024: Naveen-ul-Haq and Nicholas Pooran Visit Taj Mahal Ahead of Crucial DC vs LSG Clash (See Pics)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cricketers Nicholas Pooran and Naveen-ul-Haq took a break from the IPL grind to visit the Taj Mahal on Monday, ahead of their crucial match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Nicholas Pooran shared photos on social media of their trip to the famed monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Pooran described the experience as "not just a monument but actually a symbol of love."

On the field, both Pooran and Naveen have been key contributors for LSG this season. Pooran has amassed 363 runs in 12 matches with a strike rate of 162.05, including one half-century. Meanwhile, Naveen has taken 10 wickets in eight games with an economy rate of 9.51.

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently in the playoff race, sitting at sixth place with six wins in 12 matches. Victories in their remaining two league games against DC and Mumbai Indians (MI) would propel them to 16 points, historically a threshold for reaching the IPL playoffs.

However, LSG is coming off consecutive defeats by significant margins against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They also lost to DC by six wickets in their previous encounter this season.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have already secured their place in the playoffs, while Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently in contention. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals can reach a maximum of 14 points, leaving them out of the playoff picture. Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings have been eliminated.