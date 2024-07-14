IPL 2025: Sourav Ganguly To Take Over As Delhi Capitals Head Coach After Ricky Ponting's Exit

Delhi Capitals parted ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after failing to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2024. He was appointed in 2018 and since then, the franchise qualified for the final once in 2020, in which they lost to Mumbai Indians. Former Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly will now be the head coach for the IPL franchise.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal indicated changes after the last IPL and this might just be the start, keeping the mega auction in mind. I have to plan for next year's IPL. I want to win the IPL for Delhi Capitals once. The mega auction is next year, and hence I have started planning from now on. Let me break a news, head (coach) Ricky Ponting will not be the coach of Delhi Capitals. Geoffrey Boycott was right, as Ponting has not been able to take the franchise forward in the past 7 years. I have to speak with the franchise and ask them to look at Indian coaches. I will be the head coach. Let's see how I perform,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by a Bengali daily newspaper, Aajkal.

Praveen Amre, the hardworking assistant coach, is set to continue.The DC co-owners – JSW and GMR group – are scheduled to have a meeting either at the end of this month or early next month to discuss the road ahead.