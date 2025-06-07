Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA Secretary, Treasurer Resign After 11 People Die In RCB's Victory Celebration

A Shankar and ES Jairam, the secretary and treasurer, respectively, of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, have tendered their resignations from their posts in the aftermath of the stampede that took place outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian Premier League 2025 victory celebrations on June 4. The KSCA officials announced their respective resignations on Friday (June 6) on grounds of moral responsibility for the tragic incident in which 11 people died and more than 50 were reportedly injured.

In a press note released on Saturday, and signed by the duo, they wrote, "This is to inform that due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days and though our role was very limited, but owing moral responsibility, we wish to state that last night we tendered our resignation to our respective posts as Secretary and Treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, by way of a letter dated 06.06.2025 to the President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The Bengaluru Police had on Thursday registered an FIR against the RCB franchise, DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an event management company; and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for “culpable homicide, illegal assembly, and other serious charges”.

On Friday, a Sessions Court in Bengaluru remanded four individuals, including senior RCB official Nikhil Sosale and three event managers, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the stampede. Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court granted interim relief to the office bearers of the KSCA), who had approached the court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against them in connection with the stampede, which claimed the lives of 11 people. The Karnataka Police also suspended multiple IPS officers, including the Bengaluru city police Commissioner, B Dayananda.