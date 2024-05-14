IPL 2024: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Hosts Captain KL Rahul for Dinner After Rift Rumors, Pic Goes Viral

Rumors of a rift between Lucknow Super Giants co-owner Sanjiv Goenka and star player KL Rahul have been dispelled after a photo of Rahul attending a private dinner at Goenka's residence surfaced online.

Sanjeev Goenka invited KL Rahul to his home for dinner.



This comes after a video circulated online that captured an animated conversation between Goenka and Rahul following LSG's 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad last week. This raised concerns about the team's atmosphere and Rahul's future with the franchise.

The incident sparked speculation from fans and former cricketers, with some criticizing Goenka's actions. The team's initial silence further fueled the controversy, leading to reports of Rahul potentially stepping down as captain or not being retained for the 2025 season.

However, recent social media posts show a different picture, with Goenka and Rahul embracing. LSG coach Justin Langer also shed light on the conversation in an interview with The Times of India, describing it as "aggressive" but "quite tame."

"Our game plan fell apart completely," Langer said. "After the match, Mr. Goenka approached KL and asked, 'What happened? Our plan didn't work. What do we do now?' We discussed it then. The sound was off, so no one knows what was said. It may have looked heated, but it was really quite calm."

The defeat significantly hurt LSG's net run rate, a crucial factor in playoff qualification if teams are tied on points. LSG currently sits in seventh place with 12 points, needing wins in their remaining two matches to maintain their playoff hopes.