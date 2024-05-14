IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Is MS Dhoni Not Because He’s Made a Lot of Money, Says LSG Head Coach Justin Langer

Australian star cricketer and current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer recently shared his insights on the impact of wealth and performance in franchise cricket, highlighting the distinction between superstar players based on their on-field achievements versus their earnings.

In an interview with the newspaper Times of India, recalling on his time in the Australian team alongside legendary players like Matthew Hayden, Shane Warne, Glen McGrath, and Ricky Ponting, Langer emphasized that their superstar status was earned through exceptional performance rather than financial gains.

Langer acknowledged the influx of money into the game but stressed that true superstar status is still achieved through exceptional performance. He cited MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul as examples of players who have attained superstar status due to their on-field excellence, despite their substantial wealth.

Drawing attention to the immense talent pool in India, Langer praised the abundance of cricketing talent in the country, stating that the pressure young players face in aspiring to emulate iconic figures like Dhoni and Kohli. He emphasized the importance of consistent performance as the key to survival and success in the competitive cricketing landscape.

In an interview with TOI, Langer said MS Dhoni for his exceptional achievements, highlighting his World Cup victory and reputation as one of the game's greatest finishers. "MS Dhoni is MS Dhoni not because he's made a lot of money," he said.