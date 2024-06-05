IND vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma One Win Away from Breaking MS Dhoni's Captaincy Record

India captain Rohit Sharma will have a chance to make history when India takes the field against Ireland in the T20 World Cup match in New York on June 5. The 37-year-old right-handed batter has won 41 of 54 T20Is as India's captain, tying him with MS Dhoni for the most wins by an Indian captain in the format. A victory over Ireland would give Sharma 42 wins and sole possession of the record.

Sharma was appointed India's full-time T20I captain in November 2021 after the team's group-stage exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup. He led India to a semifinal finish in the 2022 edition, and this year, he aims to end India's 17-year wait for a second T20 World Cup title. India won the inaugural edition in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership. Sharma was part of that win, and 17 years later, he seeks to become champion again, this time as captain, and potentially end his T20I career on a high note. There is speculation that Sharma and Virat Kohli might retire from T20Is after the ongoing tournament.

The record for most wins as a T20 captain belongs to Pakistan's Babar Azam, who has won 46 of 81 matches. Brian Masaba of Uganda (44 wins), England's Eoin Morgan (42 wins), and Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan (42 wins) follow.