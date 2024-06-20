T20 World Cup 2024: Using Hand Movements Wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran Signals Akeal Hosein Which Delivery to Bowl (Watch Video)

In a fascinating display of cricket strategy during the T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran was seen using hand signals to guide bowler Akeal Hosein on which type of delivery to bowl against England in their Super 8 clash on Wednesday, June 19. The unique signalling method involved specific movements of Pooran's gloves to communicate with Hosein from behind the stumps.

A video of Pooran's signals and Hosein's deliveries has already garnered significant attention online. Cricket enthusiasts and experts were quick to analyze and discuss Pooran's signalling technique.

So Pooran gives the direction to Akeal Hosein from behind the stumps to let him know whether to bowl orthodox left arm spin or to bowl the seam up arm ball.



if his gloves go left to right => left arm orthodox

if his claps his gloves keeping them stationary => seam up arm ball. pic.twitter.com/J3esmdvIs1 — Bishontherockz 2.0 (prev account - BishOnTheRockz) (@BishOnTheRockx) June 20, 2024

Pooran's left-to-right glove movement indicates that Hosein should bowl his orthodox left-arm spin. By clapping his gloves stationary, he signals Hosein to deliver a seam-up arm ball. The coordination between Pooran and Hosein was evident throughout the match, with the duo successfully implementing this strategy to keep the English batsmen guessing.

Meanwhile, With some eye-catching stroke play, Philip Salt and Jonny Bairstow led England to a resounding 8-wicket win over the co-hosts, the West Indies, chasing the target of 181 runs under 18 overs.

Brief score: West Indies 180/4 (Johnson Charles 38, Rovman Powell 36; Moeen Ali 1-15) vs England 181/2 (Philip Salt 87*, Jonny Bairstow 48*; Roston Chase 1-19).