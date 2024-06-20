WATCH: Afghan Stars Laud Rohit Sharma's Batting Brilliance Ahead of IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Clash

IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: As India prepares to face Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage, Afghan cricketers Mohammad Nabi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai have praised Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his exceptional batting skills.

The match between India and Afghanistan is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Both teams are entering the Super 8 stage with confidence following strong performances in the tournament's league stage.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, is expected to play a crucial role for his team. Starting the tournament strongly with a magnificent half-century against Ireland, Sharma's form tapered off in subsequent matches against Pakistan and the United States. However, with the Super 8 stage set in the Caribbean, Sharma aims to provide strong starts and set the platform for big totals.

"Rohit Sharma has lots of time, a great player of spin bowling," commented Mohammad Nabi. Naveen-ul-Haq added, "He is a great player, great opener, performed well for many years," while Azmatullah Omarzai hailed Sharma as "He is a Hitman, he has lots of time, can hit anywhere."

Sharma's leadership has also been lauded during the tournament for his strategic bowling changes and strong captaincy. Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, will look to challenge India in what promises to be an exciting encounter in the T20 World Cup.