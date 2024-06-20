T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Cricket Team Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of Super 8 Clash Against Afghanistan (Watch Video)

The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, is preparing rigorously for their first Super 8 clash against Afghanistan on Thursday, June 20 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Having navigated through Group A undefeated, India secured victories against Ireland, Pakistan, and USA. Their final match in Florida was abandoned due to rain, leaving India at the top of their group with seven points from three matches.

However, the upcoming encounter against Afghanistan poses a significant challenge, as the Afghan side stunned New Zealand in the group stage. Aware of the threat, India is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation, as seen in a video shared by the BCCI on their official platform. Head coach Rahul Dravid was observed engaging in discussions with the players, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming match.

The practice session showcased all players diligently working on their pre-match drills, with a focus on outfield catching and throwing. Notably, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen bowling extensively, hinting at a potential inclusion in the playing XI.

Despite India's strong performance in the group stage, concerns linger over star batter Virat Kohli's form. Kohli, who had a stellar IPL season as the leading run-scorer, has struggled in the ongoing tournament, managing just five runs from three innings. His recent dismissals for low scores have raised questions about his position in the team, especially with young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting for an opportunity.