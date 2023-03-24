Issy Wong hattrick powers Mumbai Indians to inaugural final of WPL

Issy Wong starred with a hat-trick as Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator of Women's Premier League 2023 on Friday. Issy Wong returned figures of 4 for 14. With the win, MI booked a final match spot where they will face Delhi Capitals on March 26.

Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 72 not out off 38 balls as MI posted 182 for 4. In reply, Kiran Navgire's fighting 43 off 27 balls went in vain as UPW were bundled out for 110. UPW skipper Alyssa Healy had won the toss and opted to bowl first against MI.