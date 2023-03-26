WPL Final 2023: Delhi Capitals opt to bat against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League ...

March 26, 2023

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League against Mumbai Indians.Led by Meg Lanning, DC finished on top of the five-team table, thereby getting a direct entry into the final. The franchise bagged 12 points in eight games, packed with six wins and two defeats.

Meanwhile, MI finished the league phase in second position with 12 points in eight games, and net run rate was the only difference between both franchises. After finishing second, Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI faced UP Warriorz in the Eliminator, in which they cruised to a 72-run victory in Navi Mumbai.

