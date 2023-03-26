Mumbai Indians win first ever Women Premier League, defeat Delhi by 7 wickets

Nat Sciver-Brunt (54*) completed her fifty with a four and Amelia Kerr (13*) smashed back-to-back fours to score 16 runs off Jess Jonassen as Mumbai won the first ever Women Premier League trophy by defeating Delhi Capitals. Earlier, Delhi Capitals’ decision to bat first in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final on Sunday night went terribly wrong as they suffered one of the worst batting collapses of the tournament.

Issy Wong, the hat-trick girl of Mumbai Indians, and Hayley Matthews picked up 3 wickets apiece while Amelia Kerr bagged a couple to reduce DC for 79 for 9 in 16 overs. In fact, Meg Lanning’s side lost six wickets for 6 runs, giving an edge to Harmanpreet’s MI. However, the last four overs of the DC innings saw a miraculous batting performance by Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav which aided the side set Mumbai a 132 target.