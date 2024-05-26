KKR vs SRH Marks Third Final in 17 Seasons Without IPL Giants MI, RCB and CSK

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Both teams finished atop the points table during the league stage, showcasing consistent play.

Tonight will only be the 3rd IPL Final in 17 seasons of IPL which does not feature any of CSK,MI or RCB:



KKR Vs KXIP (2014).

GT Vs RR (2022).

KKR Vs SRH (2024). pic.twitter.com/67U8GGYYXV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2024

This year's final marks a rare occasion in IPL history. It will be only the third final in 17 seasons to not feature the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

KKR Vs KXIP (2014): In 2014, Kings XI Punjab made history by reaching their first IPL final. They faced the 2012 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders. In a thrilling, high-scoring match, the Knight Riders emerged victorious, claiming their second IPL title. Since then, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) have participated in all IPL seasons but haven't finished in the top four again. They missed the playoffs this year as well.

GT Vs RR (2022): The 2022 IPL, featuring 10 teams for the first time since 2011, saw a surprise run by debutants Gujarat Titans. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, GT reached the final and defeated the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium to win the trophy.

KKR Vs SRH (2024): The ongoing IPL's final will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Two former champions, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will battle for the championship.

KKR solidified their dominance by defeating SRH by eight wickets in Qualifier 1. SRH earned a second chance at the final by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 on Friday. The Royals had previously eliminated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator.