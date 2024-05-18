Arjun Tendulkar Pretends to Throw Ball at Marcus Stoinis; Watch What Happens Next

Arjun Tendulkar's attacking action was caught on camera while bowling against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in his team's last match of the IPL 2024 season.

In a video that went viral on social media, the left-arm pacer was seen pretending to throw the ball at stums, which Australia-all-rounder and LSG batter Marcus Stoinis followed through. Stoinis, in response, also gave a cheeky smile.

Also Read | MI vs LSG, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir's Fifties in Vain as Lucknow Super Giants Secure Win Over Mumbai Indians.

Watch Viral Video:

Arjun conceded 22 runs in 2.2 overs before walking off the field probably due to cramps. later he was replaced star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, played four matches last season, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, claimed 3 wickets, and scored 13 runs.