Azerbaijani Embassy staff, family members evacuated from Iran after terrorist attack

The Azerbaijani Embassy staff and their family members have been evacuated from Iran after a deadly terrorist attack on the embassy on Friday.

"After a deadly terrorist attack against #Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran, the Embassy staff & their family members have been evacuated from #Iran. They've just arrived in Baku," according to a tweet by Nasimi Aghayev, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany.

A security staff was killed while two others were injured when a man allegedly opened fire at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, Turan News Agency reported.

As per the news agency, the attacker was carrying a machine gun and opened fire at an employee of the security service of the embassy. Two others were also reported injured in the incident.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the deceased Orkhan Askerov was the head of the embassy's security service.

After the attack, Iranian authorities confirmed that the perpetrator was arrested but his name was not made public.

According to the IRNA news agency, the police are investigating the case.

Tehran Police chief Hussain Rahimi said the attacker entered the Embassy with his two children. Preliminary reports say that the motive for the attack was "personal and family problems".

