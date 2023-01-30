Stolen Kanpur zoo vault found with cash intact

Kanpur, Jan 30 The cash vault stolen from the Kanpur zoo has been found dumped under a bridge in the zoo premises.

The miscreants, apparently left the two and a half quintal vault after they failed to open it. Besides it was too heavy for them to carry it out of the zoo.

Police, who were already alert, recovered the vault hidden in straw under the wooden bridge during the combing operation. Rs 5,62,400 cash kept in the vault has also been found intact.

The crooks, due to the strict vigil, could not take out the vault of the zoo premises, the police said.

Suspecting their involvement in the crime, the police are interrogating the employees posted on duty on the night of the incident after taking them in custody.

The cash room is in the administrative building located in the zoo premises. Whenever more revenue is generated, the cash is kept in the zoo's treasury.

The earnings made in about a week were stashed in the vault and kept inside.

