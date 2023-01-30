Mumbai: Ridge Road in Malabar Hill area reopens after gap of over two years

After a gap of two and a half years, the BG Kher Road, popularly known as the Ridge Road in the Malabar Hill region, was restored to motorists over the weekend. The road was extensively damaged by two landslides in the year 2020 over a period of 50 days, and it was kept closed as a result.

A major landslide on August 6 at Doongerwadi at Malabar Hill on BG Kher Road toward N S Patkar Road occurred following significant rains, causing damage to a section of Peddar Road. A 150-meter section of BG Kher Road has sunk by four to six feet.

Due to the closure of the road, traffic was diverted to Walkeshwar Road, Nepeansea Road, and NS Patkar Road. Traffic congestion is likely to decrease after the reopening.