Mamata Banerjee's Shocking Remark Sparks Row: West Bengal CM Says 'Ramayan, Mahabharat, Quran and Bible Will End, But Not My Story' (Watch Video)

A video of another shocking remark by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee surfaces on social media, can be heard asserting that the Ramayan, Mahabharat, Bible and Quran will be over someday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the TMC leader on her latest controversial speech during campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"In a blasphemous statement, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has asserted that Ramayan, Mahabharat, Bible and Quran will be over someday! It is unthinkable that a political leader would wish for extinction of revered religious text of any faith," Malviya said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Malviya also posted a video snippet of Mamata Banerjee's speech in which she is purportedly saying, "If I start reasoning now, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Quran, Bible will be over, but my story continues..."

Malviya said that while the Chief Minister's disdain for people of the Hindu faith is known, she "silently wishes" that the Quran is obliterated.

"Mamata Banerjee's disdain for Hindu faith and scriptures is too well known but this statement not only underlines Mamata Banerjee's deep seated disdain for minorities but also her hypocrisy. She wants Muslim votes, in particular, but silently wishes that Quran is obliterated," Malviya said.

Slamming Banerjee for asking Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim to apologise to Muslims, he said, "Mamata Banerjee, instead of apologising to adherents of all faiths, has chosen Firhad Hakim to apologise to Muslims alone."

The BJP leader also posted a video snippet in which Hakim is purportedly saying, "It was a slip of her tongue". Malviya also questioned why Hakim is heard apologising to Muslims alone and not people of other faiths.

"Why is Mamata Banerjee not apologising herself? Why is her representative apologising to Muslims alone? Do believers of other faiths not matter? Shameless Mamata Banerjee loves nothing but her Muslim votes and Central Funds, which her party leaders encash," he said.

The BJP IT cell head reminded that in 2019 Banerjee had allegedly referred to Muslims as "milching cows" following which she has taken a strident anti-Hindu stance.

Amit Malviya Slammed Mamata Banerjee

"Back in 2019, she called Muslims "Dudhel Gai" (milching cows), because they voted for her. Since then, she has taken a more strident anti-Hindu stance," Malviya said, citing an example that, "Most recently, she attacked Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON and Bharat Sevashram Sangh."

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly dividing people on the basis of religion to get votes, Malviya said, "While PM Narendra Modi talks about inclusive development, Mamata Banerjee likes to split people on the basis of religion to get votes. But soon, people from all communities will vote against her. Mamata Banerjee's 'story' of colossal mis-governance, loot and corruption, death and destruction, rapes and molestation will end sooner than she thinks..."

West Bengal is voting in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls with the last phase scheduled on Saturday. The counting of votes is on June 4.