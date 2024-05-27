Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Will Appear Before SIT on May 31, Says Hassan MP; Apologises in Video Message

Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP and the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda has released a video stating he will return to India and will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31. Revanna, who is accused, is facing a probe by a SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

Ravanna, in a video, expressed his intention to cooperate with the investigation. He claimed that the charges against him are part of a political conspiracy against him. He stated that he will fight these allegations legally and prove his innocence.

Prajwal Revanna Apologises To His Family in a Video

VIDEO | Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing women, released a video today in which he said that he will appear before the SIT on May 31 and will fully cooperate in the investigation.



In the video, Prajwal also said that he wanted to apologise to his family. The Prajwal MP from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women.

According to reports, the 33-year-old left India for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan's constituency went to the polls in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, and is still there. Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice against him seeking information on his fleeing country after the request from SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A special court for elected representatives also issued an arrest warrant against Revanna on May 18, following an application moved by the SIT.