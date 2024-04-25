IPL 2024: RCB Finally Ends Losing Streak, Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with Convincing Win over SRH

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) snapped a six-game losing streak and kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a convincing 35-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 206, SRH's batting faltered, a stark contrast to their usual aggressive approach. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar led the way for RCB with fifties, while Cameron Green provided a late flourish with a 20-ball 37, propelling them to 205 in their allotted 20 overs.

SRH's chase unravelled from the outset as Will Jacks dismissed the dangerous Travis Head in the first over. While Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) offered a brief glimmer of hope, Swapnil Singh's key wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen put RCB firmly in control. Spinners Karn Sharma and Green further stifled the chase, dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abdul Samad, respectively.

Despite a valiant 40 from Shahbaz Ahmed and a late cameo from captain Pat Cummins, SRH fell short, reaching only 171 for 8 in their 20 overs.

This defeat marked SRH's 12th loss in 13 attempts while chasing a target of 200 or more runs in the IPL. Their record-breaking performance against RCB earlier this season, where they posted the highest total in IPL history, seems like a distant memory.

Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma were RCB's bowling heroes, each claiming two wickets. Green's all-around performance, including his crucial bowling contribution, will be a major boost for the team.

While Kohli remains the leading run-scorer in the tournament, his strike rate continues to be a talking point. His knock of 51 off 43 deliveries was overshadowed by his scoring slowdown after a brisk start. Critics on social media and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the need for Kohli to improve his middle-over scoring rate, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching.

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, RCB will need a more consistent performance from Kohli and a collective effort to maintain their winning momentum.

