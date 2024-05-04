WATCH: Anushka Sharma Makes First Public Appearance After Son Akaay's Birth, Cheers for Virat Kohli in RCB vs GT Game

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma made her first appearance in the stands this IPL season on Saturday, cheering on her husband Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against the Gujarat Titans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Many celebrity fans were also spotted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium supporting the home side. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol were seen in the RCB supporters' camp.

On May 1, Anushka Sharma celebrated her 36th birthday with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. The couple marked the celebrations with friends, including cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis, in Bengaluru. Virat shared a picture from the outing on his Instagram story, revealing the dinner hosted for Anushka's birthday.

Virat shared a picture of a menu with Anushka’s name on it, reading “Celebrating Anushka” on the cover. Sharing the photo, Virat wrote, “Thank you, (Chef) Manu Chandra, for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.” The picture revealed that the couple was at Lupa, a high-end restaurant in Bengaluru.

Kohli had earlier penned a heartfelt message on Instagram for his wife's birthday, calling her "the light in our world." The couple met in 2013 while filming a commercial and were married in a private ceremony in Italy four years later. Their first child, daughter Vamika, was born in 2021.

Earlier this year, they announced the birth of their son Akaay on February 15. Professionally, Sharma is gearing up for her return to the big screen after a nearly four-year hiatus. She will next be seen in "Chakda Xpress," a biopic on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix.