Rajasthan Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Tyre Factory in Ajmer, Firefighters on Scene (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a tyre factory in Ajmer, Rajasthan on Friday. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are currently battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet unknown, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A fire broke out at a tyre factory in Ajmer. Fire tenders at the spot, efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/fA7yL5EGQr — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

Fire tenders are at the location, and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. The extent of the damage to the factory is unclear at this time.

Gaurav Tanwar, Fire Officer said, " We got information that a fire broke out at a tyre plant in Srinagar village. 3 Fire tenders were sent and fire was brought under control. The reason for the fire is unknown as of now"