Safer Internet Day 2023: CyberPeace launches iSafe Multimedia Resources, CyberPeace TV and CyberPeace Cafe

On the occasion of the 20th edition of Safer Internet Day 2023, CyberPeace in collaboration with UNICEF, DELNET, NCERT, and The National Book Trust (NBT), India, took steps towards safer cyberspace by launching iSafe Multimedia Resources, CyberPeace TV, and CyberPeace Cafe in an event held today in Delhi.

CyberPeace also showcased its efforts, in partnership with UNICEF, to create a secure and peaceful online world through its Project iSafe, which aims to bridge the knowledge gap between emerging advancements in cybersecurity and first responders. Through Project iSafe, CyberPeace has successfully raised awareness among law enforcement agencies, education departments, and frontline workers across various fields. The event marked a significant milestone in the efforts of the foundation to create a secure and peaceful online environment for everyone.

Launching the Cyberpeace TV, cafe and isafe material, National Cybersecurity Coordinator of Govt of India, Lt. Gen Rajesh Pant interacts with the students by introducing them with the theme of this safer internet day. He launched the coword cyber challenge initiative by the countries. Content is most important in cyberspace. He also assured everyone that the government of India is taking a lot of steps at national level to make cyber space safer. He compliments CPF for their initiatives.

Zafrin Chowdhry, Chief of Communication, UNICEF India addresses students with the facts that children make out 1 out of 3 in cyberspace, so they should have a safe cyberspace. They should be informed and equipped with all the information on how to deal with any kind of issues they face in cyberspace. They should share their experience with everyone to make others aware. UNICEF in partnership with CPF is extending help to children to equip them with the help and information.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace Foundation welcomed all and introduced us about the launching of iSafe Multimedia Resources, CyberPeace TV, and CyberPeace Cafe. With this launch he threw some light on upcoming plans like launching a learning module of metaverse with AR and VR. He wants to make cyberspace safe even in tier 3 cities that's why he established the first cybercafe in Ranchi.

As the internet plays a crucial role in our lives, CyberPeace has taken action to combat potential cyber threats. They introduced CyberPeace TV, the world's first multilingual TV Channel on Jio TV focusing on Education and Entertainment, a comprehensive online platform that provides the latest in cybersecurity news, expert analysis, and a community for all stakeholders in the field. CyberPeace also launched its first CyberPeace Cafe for creators and innovators and released the iSafe Multimedia resource containing Flyers, Posters, E hand book and handbook on digital safety for children developed jointly by CyberPeace, UNICEF and NCERT for the public.

O.P. Singh, Former DGP, UP Police & CEO Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, started with the data of internet users in India. The Internet is used in day-to -day activities nowadays and primarily in social media. Students should have a channelized approach to cyberspace like fixed screen time, information to the right content, and usage of the internet. I really appreciate the initiates that CyberPeace is taking in this direction.

The celebration continued by iSafe Panel Discussion on "Creating Safer Cyberspace for Children". The discussion was moderated by Dr. Sangeeta Kaul, Director of DELNET, and was attended by panellists Rakesh Maheshwari from MeitY (Ministry of electronics and information Technology, Govt. of India), Dr. Indu Kumar from CIET-NCERT, Bindu Sharma from ICMEC, and Major Vineet Kumar from CyberPeace.

The event was also graced by professional artists from the National School of Drama, who performed Nukkad Natak and Qawwali based on cyber security themes. Students from SRDAV school also entertained the audience with their performances. The attendees were also given a platform to share their experiences with online security issues, and ICT Awardees, Parents and iSafe Champions shared their insights with the guests. The event also had stalls by CyberPeace Corps, a Global volunteer initiative, and CIET-NCERT for students to explore and join the cause. The event's highlight was the 360 Selfie Booth, where attendees lined up to have their turn.

