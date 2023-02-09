Lancor Holdings Limited performs Bhoomi Puja for its ABC Block at Lancor Lumina Guduvanchery

Lancor Holdings Limited, on February 3rd 2023 performed the Bhoomi Puja for its upcoming ABC Block at Lancor Lumina Guduvanchery. The Puja was performed by the Chairman of Lancor R V Shekar, to the chanting of Vedic mantras by Purohits. The Puja culminated with a gentle shower from the rain Gods, marking the auspicious occasion and wishing the best of luck for the completion of the ABC Block. The elegant function conducted with sincerity and reverence and attended by several residents of Lumina, staff of Lancor and well-wishers ended with a sumptuous breakfast. The ABC Block will offer spacious 2BHK homes with superior construction quality. Residents will have access to the unmatched Lancor lifestyle and a host of amenities such as a gated community, a variety of sporting facilities, club house, air-conditioned gym, a supermarket, ATM, and senior-friendly living which will include senior-safety/friendly features at home, healthy food, medical care and hassle-free house keeping services. Lumina ABC Block is set to offer discerning home buyers a superior living experience with spacious 2BHK homes that are built with high quality construction. Residents will have access to the unmatched Lancor lifestyle that offers the perfect balance between convenience and luxury. Security is one of the top priorities of the development and it will be ensured through a gated community and round-the-clock surveillance. In addition to this, residents of Lumina ABC Block will have access to the best of sporting and leisure facilities right within the premises. The development will have a fully-equipped gym, tennis court, cricket pitch, badminton court, swimming pool, billiards, skating rink and many more. Residents will also be able to find all the day-to-day amenities they need within the premises, with the presence of a supermarket. In addition to these features, Lumina ABC Block is designed to be senior-friendly, providing safety and convenience to elderly residents. Senior-safety/friendly features will be integrated into each home and there will be a host of additional services to ensure the comfort and peace of mind of the elderly. These include the availability of healthy food, medical care and hassle-free housekeeping services. The development will also be equipped with a range of leisure facilities such as parks, play areas, jogging track etc. All these features will ensure that residents have access to a well-rounded lifestyle that is both safe and secure. To sum it up, Lumina ABC Block is set to provide home buyers with an unmatched living experience that is second to none. Spacious homes that are constructed with superior quality, a gated community, a host of amenities, sports and leisure facilities, senior-friendly features and the Lancor lifestyle, all combine to provide residents with a well-rounded living experience that offers convenience and security in equal measure. This development is sure to be a hit amongst home buyers looking for a luxurious and comfortable living experience. The facility is located in one of the most upcoming and vibrant residential hubs in Chennai and is expected to be an integral part of the Guduvanchery cityscape. We, at Lancor, are doing our best to bring the very best to our residents and are confident that the ABC Block will surpass expectations. The Bhoomi Puja was a very successful event. Everyone present was filled with joy and excitement for the upcoming ABC Block. The joyous celebration was a testament to the strong bond between Lancor and its residents. The puja was conducted with utmost sincerity and reverence and all the staff of Lancor and the residents of Lumina were full of gratitude for the almighty. The puja ended on a positive note and everyone was looking forward to the completion of the ABC Block. On this joyous occasion, Lancor Holdings Ltd. expresses its sincere thanks to all the existing residents of Lancor Lumina, Guduvanchery for their continuous support and wishes them a wonderful future.

