I am glad to visit this part of amazing country: Hillary

Aurangabad:

After enjoying a couple of days in the ambience of the Tourism capital of Maharashtra - Aurangabad, the former US first lady and foreign minister Hillary Clinton left the city today afternoon.

She arrived at the Chikalthana Airport at 1 pm and took off on the chartered flight at around 1.20 pm. The airport director D G Salve and the deputy commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Pawan Kumar were present to see off her. Prior to her arrival, the foreign security and local security surveyed the campus to ensure all is well.

Dressed in a black dress with a red-coloured Indian scarf ‘oadani’ around her neck, during her brief interaction with media persons before entering the airport lounge, Hillary addressed them cheerfully and said that she had a wonderful time and was glad to know in detail about the amazing country (India).

“It has been a wonderful experience. I had an amazing day. Exploring the Ellora Caves, which is one of the great historic sites, here in this part of India. I am so happy to have a chance to learn about this amazing country. Thank you all,” said the 75-year-old Hillary Clinton, before entering the airport.

Jet set go.

It was a jet engine chartered flight. In all seven persons including Hillary, two women and four males boarded the flight and bid adieu to the city.

Personal visit concluded

It may be noted that Hillary was on her three-day (February 7-9) personal visit to Aurangabad. She arrived by the chartered flight on Tuesday at 3 pm and stayed in a farmhouse situated at Shajatpur near Khuldabad. The former US first lady visited the world heritage site Ellora Caves on Wednesday. She spent around two and a half hours from 10.30 am in seeing Cave No. 10, 16, 32 and 33. The stone art spellbound her and she mentioned it as an extraordinary historic site.