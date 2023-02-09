BoM employees strike demanding recruitment

Aurangabad: The Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) officials and employees went on a two-day strike starting Thursday in protest against the management for not recruiting new employees. The employees gathered in front of the bank's Kranti Chowk branch in Aurangabad and issued strong instructions to the management.

The strike has affected the bank's operations and caused inconvenience to account holders who were unaware of the protest. The employees, who have been facing increased workload and stress due to inadequate manpower, have threatened to call an indefinite strike if the management fails to come up with a solution. The strike was led by Rajendra Devale and Nilesh Kharat. union leaders including Girish Sultane, Piyush Birhade, Sheela Kharat, Nisha Andhale, Amrit Rathod and bank employees participated in the protest.