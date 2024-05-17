PM Modi Pays Tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray During Mumbai Rally (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' and Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar at his memorial in Mumbai before heading to Shivaji Park to address an election rally for the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance.

Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where Ambedkar was cremated, and Savarkar's memorial are located near Shivaji Park Ground.

The campaign rally sought votes for all six Shiv Sena-BJP candidates in Mumbai, which goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Upon landing in Mumbai, I went to Chaitya Bhoomi and prayed there. It feels very special to come back here again. Every Indian is grateful to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving us a Constitution we take immense pride in. Our Government has always and will always strengthen the ideals of Dr. Ambedkar and the values enshrined in our Constitution. Jai Bhim!" PM Modi tweeted.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/am3WFxZWn1 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

In another X post "Paid homage at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak in Mumbai. Veer Savarkar epitomises courage and unwavering dedication to our nation. He was a prolific writer, scholar and thinker as well. We will leave no stone unturned in building the India he dreamt of," he wrote.

Paid homage at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak in Mumbai. Veer Savarkar epitomises courage and unwavering dedication to our nation. He was a prolific writer, scholar and thinker as well. We will leave no stone unturned in building the India he dreamt of. pic.twitter.com/M7mQyxeAm0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2024

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar at the Veer Savarkar Memorial in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/DuIQA0hRyY — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

Modi shared the stage with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, a BJP ally. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale attended the rally.

After his address PM Narendra Modi also pays floral tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Balasaheb Thackeray lives on in the hearts of countless people, especially in Mumbai. He was known for his bravery, commitment to India’s cultural regeneration and efforts to celebrate Marathi culture. I consider myself honoured that I got a chance to interact with him closely and also received his blessings. Paid tributes to him in Mumbai. Our Party and Alliance will always work to fulfil the great Balasaheb’s vision for our society," PM Modi wrote.

Balasaheb Thackeray lives on in the hearts of countless people, especially in Mumbai. He was known for his bravery, commitment to India’s cultural regeneration and efforts to celebrate Marathi culture. I consider myself honoured that I got a chance to interact with him closely… pic.twitter.com/pQ0hP2upq7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray pic.twitter.com/LRLWqJdRLt — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

PM Modi also shared pictures from the rally at Shivaji Park.

Some more pictures from the rally at Shivaji Park. pic.twitter.com/PapP4aLVIk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2024

Thank you, Mumbai! The atmosphere at the iconic Shivaji Park was electrifying. A vote got NDA is a vote for progress, better infrastructure and enhancing India’s pride. pic.twitter.com/VPgG711p7f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2024

The BJP has allied with MNS, aiming to secure Marathi votes in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik. The contest is expected to be close in several Mumbai seats. The BJP is contesting Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, and Mumbai North seats, while its ally Shiv Sena is contesting Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai North-West seats.

Maharashtra to see the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. The 5th phase of ongoing polls in the state will be held on May 20 for 13 parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai, MMR and North Maharashtra.