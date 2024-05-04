RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Gujarat Titans

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The Royal Challengers are at the bottom with six points from 10 matches, while the Titans are placed eighth with eight points from 10 matches.

Manav Suthar will make his debut for GT.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨



Royal Challengers Bengaluru elect to field against Gujarat Titans.



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/WEifqA9Cj1#TATAIPL | #RCBvGTpic.twitter.com/sV1qWe4gy6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2024

Speaking at toss, Faf expressed confidence in the team's batting ability. "We are going to chase. The conversation has been good. To make that shift from the beginning, that's pleasing. From a batting perspective, we have found our mojo. The guys can come in and bat freely. Same team."

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said the talk is to win four in four. "It's important to turn up and deliver our best. I feel our fielding has let us down. We have had a chat about it. We need to be a better team as a fielding unit, we have had a chat. IPL is such a long tournament. It's important to turn up on the day. We have two changes, Manav makes his debut and Josh Little comes in."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little.

