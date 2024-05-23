Kuldeep Yadav Visits Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (See Post)

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh and sought blessing before departing for the ICC T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies. Yadav, who was part of the Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded IPL season, shared photos on social media depicting his visit to the temple. The post was captioned "Hare Krishna from Vrindavan."

Hare Krishna from Vrindavan 🙏🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/Mb1DkOsetz — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 23, 2024

The Delhi Capitals did not qualify for the IPL playoffs this year, making Yadav eligible for an early departure to the national team's preparatory camp. The left-arm spinner impressed in IPL 2024, taking 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 23.38. Team India will be hoping for a similar performance from Yadav throughout the marquee T20 tournament which kicks off on June 2nd.