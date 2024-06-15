Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end in the group stage after the match between the United States and Ireland was washed out due to rain on Friday, June 14, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The washout eliminated Pakistan from contention for a spot in the Super Eight.

Pakistan's tournament was marred by inconsistent performances. Their journey began with a narrow defeat to the United States in a Super Over thriller on June 6. This loss, against a team they had never lost to in a T20 match before, proved to be a significant setback for the 2009 champions. They were unable to recover, also falling to India in their second group-stage match.

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad directed his criticism at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the loss. "The deserving team advanced," he tweeted. "If you rely on Ireland to win, you don't deserve to qualify. Don't expect divine intervention for those unprepared to improve. All eyes are now on the PCB chairman."

Another former player, Former Pakistan cricketers expressed their disappointment on social media. Kamran Akmal criticized the team's performance, stating on Twitter, "It is disheartening that the Pakistan team could not reach the Super Eight. They played below-average cricket. Now it's time to rectify the problems."

This exit marks a low point for Pakistan, who were finalists in the 2022 edition. The 2009 champions hold the record for most T20 World Cup semifinal appearances but failed to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in a decade.