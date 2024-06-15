Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Pakistan Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan's elimination from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has sparked a viral wave of funny memes and jokes on social media. The team's exit from the tournament was confirmed after the game between the United States of America and Ireland was called off due to rain on Friday, 14th June.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, needed Ireland to win their match against USA to stay in contention. However, the match being abandoned meant that Monak Patel's USA team, with 5 points, secured their spot in the Super 8s. Pakistan, with a maximum possible 4 points, had already lost two crucial matches earlier in the tournament.

The Pakistan team initially considered one of the favourites, performed below expectations in the T20 World Cup. They suffered a shocking loss to the USA in their opening match, failing to capitalise on a Super Over opportunity. Despite a strong start against India, they faltered in the chase, eventually losing the game.

The disappointing campaign saw Pakistan managing just one win against Canada, which wasn't sufficient to keep their hopes alive. Meanwhile, USA's convincing victories in their matches saw them surpass Pakistan in the standings, sealing their place in the next stage of the tournament.

The unexpected turn of events sparked a wave of humorous memes and jokes on social media.

