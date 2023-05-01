Stephen Fleming gives shocking update on legendary CSK captain's retirement

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has made a huge statement regarding skipper MS Dhoni's future in the IPL. The four-time champions have been getting immense support in every single stadium this season, thanks to the exceptional fan following and love for their skipper amongst fans.The 41-year-old has been getting some unreal affection from every part of the country over the past few years, especially after his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that the 41-year-old hasn't yet explicitly stated anything about his retirement to either him or the team. "No, he hasn't indicated anything," Fleming said in the post-match press conference on Sunday evening after the CSK vs PBKS clash. Speculations are rife about Dhoni's retirement ever since he has spoken about the fans giving him farewell after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. "All said and done, it's the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints," the CSK captain had said. While the CSK skipper likes to his keep his cards close to him, the fans will not complain if he walks out for the toss even in IPL 2024.