Punjab vs Chennai, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings in Dharamsala

Published: May 5, 2024 03:15 PM

Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. 

Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, has managed  only one win in their last four games. Despite being defending champions and securing five wins in ten matches, CSK faces the challenge of breaking their losing streak against Punjab Kings, having lost all five of their previous encounters.

Punjab Kings clinched a commanding seven-wicket victory while chasing a target of 163 runs against Chennai Super Kings. This victory positions PBKS as favourites for the reverse fixture. Despite facing four consecutive defeats earlier, Punjab has bounced back with two impressive wins in their recent matches.

