IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman Receives Signed Jersey From MS Dhoni As He Leaves CSK Camp for National Duty (See Pic)

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman received a signed jersey from former CSK captain MS Dhoni as he departed the Indian Premier League early for national team duty. He took to his social media to share a heart-warming picture with Dhoni, holding his signed jersey.

"Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me every time. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things. Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon," he wrote on X.

Rahman's IPL campaign ended after the May 1 match against Punjab Kings due to his commitment to a five-match T20 series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had initially set an April 30 deadline for his return, but it was extended at the request of CSK and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow him to play in their final match before his departure.

"We had granted Mustafizur leave to play in the IPL until April 30, but since Chennai had a match on May 1, we extended his leave by a day upon receiving a request from Chennai and the BCCI," said Shahriar Nafees, BCB's deputy manager of cricket operations, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Rahman had a strong showing in IPL 2024, finishing the tournament ranked third in wicket-takers with 14 scalps in nine matches at an economy rate of 9.26. He was even in contention for the Purple Cap, awarded to the season's leading wicket-taker.

CSK, who lost their final match against Punjab Kings by seven wickets, are also dealing with injuries to key players, including Deepak Chahar.