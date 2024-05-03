MS Dhoni Gifts Signed Jersey to 103-Year-Old CSK Fan (Watch Video)

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture towards a 103-year-old fan has captured the hearts of cricket fans online. The Chennai Super Kings shared a video on social media capturing the moment Dhoni signed the jersey and wrote a message of appreciation that read, "Thanks Thatha for the support." ("Thatha" is a term of endearment for grandfather in Tamil.)

Video of MS Dhoni Signing Jersey for 103-Year-Old CSK fan

An emotional Ramdas was seen receiving the jersey and expressing his gratitude to the team.

The Chennai Super Kings also shared a separate video on their YouTube channel last week, offering a glimpse into Ramdas' life and his unwavering passion for cricket. Despite his age, Ramdas remains an enthusiastic cricket follower. "I am 103 years old," Ramdas said in the video. "I am not an old man. I am senior youth! I like cricket. I watch cricket."

Ramdas' son, featured in the video, described his father's dedication to the IPL, explaining that even at his advanced age, Ramdas enjoys watching entire matches with enthusiasm. In a moment of lightheartedness, Ramdas jokingly told his son that if CSK were playing in Delhi, he would be willing to walk all the way to the game.

Dhoni's on-field performance in the ongoing IPL 2024 season has also been impressive. The wicket-keeper batter has amassed 110 runs from just 48 balls faced, boasting a remarkable strike rate of over 229. He further cemented his legacy by becoming the first Indian player, and third overall, to hit three consecutive sixes to open an IPL innings.

This is likely Dhoni's final season as a player in the Indian Premier League. With four matches remaining in the league stage, CSK currently sits at 10 points, having secured five wins and five losses. To reach the playoffs, CSK needs to win at least three of their remaining matches to reach the 16-point mark. However, even 16 points might not be enough, as qualification depends on other teams' results. Winning all four remaining matches would guarantee CSK a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

