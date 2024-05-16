SRH vs GT, IPL 2024 Hyderabad Weather Update: Will Rain Spoil Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad today, May 16. According to the current weather prediction by the India Meteorological Department - Hyderabad match may washed out due to rainfall.

MD-Hyderabad forecasted light to moderate rain, with thundershower today likely in parts of the city. Orange Army's hope for a knockout berth GT at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium may wash away with rainfall.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast for Evening

After winning 7 out of 12 matches, pacer Pat Cummins's team is placed in fourth position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Sunrisers will aim for a position in the top two, but they should win their remaining two matches.

What If SRH vs GT Gets Washed Out?

If match gets washed out today than both teams will get share a point each. Gujarat will end their IPL 2024 campaign with 12 points with 2 abandoned games, while SRH will likely get the ‘Q’ mark with 15 points in their kitty. The Orange Army will then have a chance to finish the league stage with 17 points as they will be left with one more game, against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Visuals From the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Gujarat Titans are in the eighth position and they are out of the playoff race. GT won 5 out of their 13 matches and they may try to spoil Sunrisers' chances of going into playoffs.