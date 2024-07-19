Hyderabad Fire: Blaze Erupts at Cloth Shop Near Madina X Road (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a cloth shop near Madina X road in Telangana's Hyderabad Old City. After receiving the information, local police and firefighters rushed to the spot. As per the information, no casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Visuals from Fire Site

#WATCH | Telangana: A fire broke out at a cloth shop near Madina X road, Old City, Hyderabad. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/x0tsdGlMRk — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

"Fire breaks out at a clothes shop named Kumar Shirts near Madina X Road, Old City, Hyderabad," the officials said. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, officials added.