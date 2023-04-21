Two farmers killed in K'taka hit-and-run crash

Belagavi (Karnataka), April 21 Two farmers were killed and two others injured when an unidentified vehicle hit them on Friday in Karnataka's Belagavi district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Mahabaleshwara Shindhe and 75-year-old Pundalika Redekara. Krishan Redekara (74) is seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital. Manjunatha Kaginakara (47) escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, the incident took place on the Dharwad-Ramnagar state highway in Godhooli village of Khanapur taluk.

The farmers were going to release water for the sugarcane crop at their farms. The vehicle came from behind and hit them. After the incident, the driver did not stop the vehicle and escaped from the spot.

Khanapura Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar visited the hospital and assured the families of action against the culprits.

The police are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor