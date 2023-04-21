"We need to bat better': Sourav Ganguly reacts after Delhi register first win of IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has waited a long time for DC’s first win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. After five successive losses, David Warner’s side finally posted a win, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Happy to get off the mark. I was sitting there in the dugout and thinking it was like getting my first Test run (about the pressure to get their first points of the season), 25 years ago. We were on the luckier side today," said Ganguly in the post-match presentation ceremony.“We bowled well before as well this season. But the problem is the batting. We need to go back and look at ourselves and see how we can get better. Spinners bowled well. I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better," added Ganguly. He continued, “We work hard with the boys and get them back in form. Be it Prithvi, Manish, Mitch Marsh. They have been important players and around for a while for their respective teams. We have a day off tomorrow and then fly to Hyderabad, hopefully, it will be a good batting wicket there, it usually is." Having been reduced to 96/9, KKR still managed to reach triple digits courtesy of Andre Russell’s three sixes in a row against Mukesh Kumar in the final over of the innings.