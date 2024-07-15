Maharashtra Rain Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Marathwada and Vidarbha; Orange Alert for Mumbai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Marathwada and Vidarbha regions between July 14 and 15. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Dharashiv districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains.

“Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 15th-16th; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 15th and Kerala & Mahe on 15th July,” IMD said in a statement.

Rain with gusty winds also expected in Amravati, Akola, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra. IMD has issued 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai and Konkan today. Mumbai city and suburbs to receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Tide Timings in Mumbai:

Low Tide -12:15 hours - 2.51 Meter

High Tide - 17:57 hours - 3.34 Meter

Low Tide - (Next Day - 16.07.2024) 00:56 hours - 1.50 Meter.