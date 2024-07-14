Mumbai Weather Update: BMC Issues Warning on Severe Rains and High Tide, Urges Residents to Stay Indoors

The BMC has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs at a few places in the coming few days. The civic body also urged residents to stay indoors and venture outside only if necessary. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar likely get heavy to very heavy rain on 15,16,17 July which may cause waterlogging, flooding possible in Northern & Eastern areas of MMR. Expect 400-450 mm (aggregate) in these 3 days.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Palghar. A red alert for heavy showers is in place for four districts of Maharashtra including Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. Moreover, an orange alert has been issued for Thane, Raigad and Pune.

The IMD issued an orange alert for July 15 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Parbhani.Most parts of Vidarbha region is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall amid orange alert for July 15.