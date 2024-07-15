Pune Weather Update: City Likely To Receive Heavy Rainfall In Next 72 Hours

By sahir shaikh | Published: July 15, 2024 01:23 PM

ir="ltr">The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the ghats as isolated areas in Pune in the upcoming 72 hours. While Pune city has received light to moderate rainfall in the past few days the mansion has not yet arrived in the city in full swing. However the ghat sections and isolated areas have been receiving heavy rainfalls in the past two weeks.

Lonavala 216 mm on Saturday and nearly 140mm of rainfall on Sunday flooding the Mumbai -Pune express way near Borghat and Anrutanjan Bridge leaving the commuters in despair. The authorities have urged the public to avoid unnecessary visits ti the ghat sections and isolated areas as there are possibilities of landslides and flash floods.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Water Levels In Lakes Increase by 35.11% Following Heavy Showers

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Marathwada and Vidarbha regions between July 14 and 15. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Dharashiv districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains. Open in app